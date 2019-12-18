Sport

Tokyo Olympics ticket lottery: 1M offered, 23M sought

more-in

The Tokyo’s Olympics tickets continue to be very hard to find, particularly in Japan.

Organisers on Wednesday said there were 23 million tickets requested in the latest lottery for Japan residents only. The bad news is that only 1 million tickets were available. Which means almost everybody went back empty handed.

Next summer’s Olympics have generated unprecedented demand. Organisers said 3.57 million tickets had been awarded to Japan residents in previous lotteries. Organisers confirmed for the first time the demand was almost 20 times over supply — about 60 million tickets requested.

And now Japan residents are running out of chances.

The next ticket offering in Japan will be early next year, but will be open to Japan and non-Japan residents on a first-come, first-served basis.

Overall, organisers say about 7.8 million tickets are available for all events and at least 70% of the tickets will go to Japan residents. Large blocks also go to sponsors, international sports federations, national Olympic committees, and the IOC.

Millions are also sold outside Japan by official Olympic tickets resellers.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Sport
Olympics
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 18, 2019 9:51:28 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/tokyo-olympics-ticket-lottery-1m-offered-23m-sought/article30341323.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY