Tokyo Olympics ticket lottery: 1M offered, 23M sought

The Tokyo’s Olympics tickets continue to be very hard to find, particularly in Japan.

Organisers on Wednesday said there were 23 million tickets requested in the latest lottery for Japan residents only. The bad news is that only 1 million tickets were available. Which means almost everybody went back empty handed.

Next summer’s Olympics have generated unprecedented demand. Organisers said 3.57 million tickets had been awarded to Japan residents in previous lotteries. Organisers confirmed for the first time the demand was almost 20 times over supply — about 60 million tickets requested.

And now Japan residents are running out of chances.

The next ticket offering in Japan will be early next year, but will be open to Japan and non-Japan residents on a first-come, first-served basis.

Overall, organisers say about 7.8 million tickets are available for all events and at least 70% of the tickets will go to Japan residents. Large blocks also go to sponsors, international sports federations, national Olympic committees, and the IOC.

Millions are also sold outside Japan by official Olympic tickets resellers.