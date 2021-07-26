Tokyo Olympics | Satwik-Chirag lose to top seeds; door shut for Praneeth

In just 31 minutes, the match was decided 21-13, 21-12 in favour of the gold medal favourites.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty found the top-ranked Indonesians Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo too hot to handle in their Group A encounter in the Olympic Games badminton event on Monday.

In just 31 minutes, the match was decided 21-13, 21-12 in favour of the gold medal favourites.

Satwik and Chirag will have to beat Great Britain’s Ben Lane and Sean Vendy for a place in the quarterfinals. Lane and Vendy have lost both their matches so far.

The Indian pair, ranked 10th, matched their fancied rivals until 7-7 in both games before being blown away. The Indonesians seemed well prepared for the usually aggressive Satwik, and also anticipated Chirag’s placements. They moved from defence to attack in quick time and were brilliant with their interceptions at the net.

The Indians did lead in the early part of the second game. A suspected toe-injury to Chirag saw a brief stoppage in play, but once the contest resumed, there was no stopping the top seeds.

Meanwhile, Dutchman Mark Cajouw’s 17-21, 21-9, 21-10 victory over Israel’s Misha Zilberman has shut the door on B. Sai Praneeth.

Praneeth, who had lost to Zilberman in straight games in his campaign-opener, can at best beat Cajlouw in straight games in their final league encounter and force a three-way tie. But that will only help Zilberman qualify ahead of Praeenth and Cajlouw on game-difference.

For Cajlouw to qualify for the Elimination round, he needs to beat Praneeth.