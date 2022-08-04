Third round of National motorcycle racing in Chennai

Rajini Krishnan headlines the 20-race card weekend action

The third round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship 2022 will be held at the Madras International Circuit this weekend.

The 20-race card will get rolling on Friday with free practice and qualifying sessions ahead of the races over the following two days. While almost 200 entrants fight it out on the track, promoters Madras Motor Sports Club have thrown open the 600-seater grandstand along the main straight to fans.

The National Championship will see double-headers in the two premier Pro-stock categories — 301-400cc Open and 165cc Open — besides the Novice (Stock 165cc) class, while one race is slated for the Girls (Stock 165cc) and the Stock 301-400cc, introduced as a support event this season.

While veteran Rajini Krishnan (RACR Castrol Power1), bidding for his 11th National title, has dominated the premier Pro-Stock 301-400cc category with four wins from as many starts, the situation in the popular Pro-Stock 165cc class is intriguing.

Though Pacer Yamaha’s Mathana Kumar enjoys a 35-point advantage, his archrivals, Rajiv Sethu (Idemitsu Honda SK69 Racing), and the Petronas TVS Racing pair of Deepak Ravikumar and K.Y. Ahamed showed signs of resurgence in the second round last month after a washout in the season-opener at Coimbatore in June.