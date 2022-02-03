Tennis

Yuki Bhambri returns to Davis Cup tam

Yuki Bhambri. File   | Photo Credit: AFP

Ramkumar Ramanathan will spearhead the Indian challenge against Denmark in the Davis Cup tennis World Group play-off tie to be played on the grass courts of the Gymkhana Club on March 4 and 5.

The selection committee under the chairmanship of Nandan Bal chose the team on expected lines, bringing back Yuki Bhambri and retaining faith on Prajnesh Gunneswaran for the singles.

The Asian Games gold medallists Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan will form the doubles team for the tie.

It was announced that the team would assemble on February 23 to prepare well for the tie.

The team:

Ramkumar Ramanathan, Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Yuki Bhambri, Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan; Reserves: Saketh Myneni, Niki Poonacha and Digvijay Pratap Singh. Captain: Rohit Rajpal; Coach: Zeeshan Ali.


