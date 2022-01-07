Tennis

Sania, Kichenok pair enter semifinals

Sania Mirza. File   | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Sania Mirza, partnering Nadia Kichenok of Ukraine, beat Shelby Rogers and Heather Watson 6-0, 1-6, [10-5] in the doubles quarterfinals of the $703,580 WTA tennis tournament here on Thursday.

In the semifinals, the unseeded Indo-Ukrainian pair will play Ashleigh Barty and Storm Sanders of Australia.

In the Challenger in Italy, qualifier Sasikumar Mukund reached the quarterfinals, beating fellow qualifier Denis Yevseyev of Kazakhstan for the loss of five games.

The results:

$703,580 WTA, Adelaide: Doubles (quarterfinals): Nadia Kichenok (Ukr) & Sania Mirza bt Shelby Rogers (US) & Heather Watson (GBr) 6-0, 1-6, [10-5].

€32,160 Challenger, Forli, Italy: Pre-quarterfinals: Sasikumar Mukund bt Denis Yevseyev (Kaz) 6-3, 6-2.


