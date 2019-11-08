Jagdish Tanwar of Rajasthan who works with the Goods and Services Tax Council (GST) won the mixed doubles silver with Barbara Mulej of Slovenia in the over-45 section of the World seniors tennis championship in Miami.

“We lost a very close match in the final, but I am very happy,” said Jagdish from Miami. “We played a superb final. I was very confident that we would win the gold. But I had muscular pain in the final, and thus could not play my best. My partner Barbara Mulej was very good, as she won both women’s singles and doubles titles,” said Jagdish.

The Indo-Slovenian combination was dominant in the first two matches after a bye, and pulled off a thrilling 10-3 victory in the super tie-break in the semifinals against Dominika Gorecka of Portugal and Thiemo Maier of Austria.

The results:

Over-45 mixed doubles: Final: Patricia Rogulski & Petr Kovacka (Svk) bt Jagdish Tanwar & Barbara Mulej (Slo) 7-5, 7-6(4).

Semifinals: bt Dominika Gorecka (Por) & Thiemo Maier (Aut) 7-6(5), 3-6, [10-3].