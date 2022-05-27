Wimbledon to no longer use ‘Miss’, ‘Mrs’ on women’s honour roll: Report

Reuters May 27, 2022 13:16 IST

The All England Lawn Tennis Club has traditionally used "Miss" and "Mrs" for women winners but do not use titles for men. A report says this is about to change

Australia’s Ashleigh Barty poses with the 2022 Wimbledon women’s singles trophy. Her name went on the honour roll as “Miss A. Barty” | Photo Credit: Pool via Reuters

Wimbledon will drop the titles "Miss" and "Mrs" before the names of female winners on its honour roll to match the men's boards in an attempt to modernise the tournament, The Times reported. Also Read How Wimbledon has got it all wrong on tennis and politics The All England Lawn Tennis Club has traditionally used the titles just for women—Ash Barty, last year's champion, was refereed to as "Miss A. Barty" whereas men's winner Novak Djokovic went on the board as "N. Djokovic". In 2019, organisers did away with the use of honorifics when announcing scores in women's matches but the events continue to be referred to as "gentlemen's singles" and "ladies' singles". The change will also put an end to married women being identified by both the initials and surnames of their husbands. The grasscourt major, which has been stripped of ranking points by the ATP and WTA over its decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players due to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, gets underway on June 27.



