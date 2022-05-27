Tennis

Wimbledon to no longer use ‘Miss’, ‘Mrs’ on women’s honour roll: Report

Australia’s Ashleigh Barty poses with the 2022 Wimbledon women’s singles trophy. Her name went on the honour roll as “Miss A. Barty”

Australia’s Ashleigh Barty poses with the 2022 Wimbledon women’s singles trophy. Her name went on the honour roll as “Miss A. Barty” | Photo Credit: Pool via Reuters

Wimbledon will drop the titles "Miss" and "Mrs" before the names of female winners on its honour roll to match the men's boards in an attempt to modernise the tournament, The Times reported.

Also Read
How Wimbledon has got it all wrong on tennis and politics

The All England Lawn Tennis Club has traditionally used the titles just for women—Ash Barty, last year's champion, was refereed to as "Miss A. Barty" whereas men's winner Novak Djokovic went on the board as "N. Djokovic".

In 2019, organisers did away with the use of honorifics when announcing scores in women's matches but the events continue to be referred to as "gentlemen's singles" and "ladies' singles".

The change will also put an end to married women being identified by both the initials and surnames of their husbands.

The grasscourt major, which has been stripped of ranking points by the ATP and WTA over its decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players due to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, gets underway on June 27.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
tennis
sport
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 27, 2022 1:20:28 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/tennis/wimbledon-to-no-longer-use-miss-mrs-on-womens-honour-roll-report/article65466281.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY