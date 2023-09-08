HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

U.S. Open semifinal | Climate protest interrupts match between Coco Gauff and Karolina Muchova

Gauff was ahead 6-4, 1-0 when play was halted for at least 25 minutes

September 08, 2023 06:28 am | Updated 06:28 am IST - NEW YORK

AP
Coco Gauff, of the United States, reacts as protestors disrupt play between Gauff and Karolina Muchova, of the Czech Republic, during the women’s singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, on September 7, 2023, in New York.

Coco Gauff, of the United States, reacts as protestors disrupt play between Gauff and Karolina Muchova, of the Czech Republic, during the women’s singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, on September 7, 2023, in New York. | Photo Credit: AP

The U.S. Open semifinal between Coco Gauff and Karolina Muchova was delayed early in the second set because of a disruption by environmental activists in the Arthur Ashe Stadium stands on Thursday night.

Gauff was ahead 6-4, 1-0 when play was halted for at least 25 minutes.

Tournament referee Jake Garner came out onto the court, while security headed toward where the protesters were. They were wearing shirts that read, “End Fossil Fuels.” At least one person glued their shoes to the ground, making it harder to be removed.

At least two protesters were taken away. Later, more than a half-dozen police officers arrived — greeted by cheers from fans near the section where the disruption happened. Spectators were asked to move away to clear a path for the police.

An audience member yells at protesters as they demonstrate at a match between Coco Gauff, of the United States, and Karolina Muchova, of the Czech Republic, during the women’s singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, on September 7, 2023, in New York.

An audience member yells at protesters as they demonstrate at a match between Coco Gauff, of the United States, and Karolina Muchova, of the Czech Republic, during the women’s singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, on September 7, 2023, in New York. | Photo Credit: AP

Gauff sat on her sideline bench for a bit, eating fruit out of a plastic container, before then getting some tennis balls and hitting a few practice serves. Muchova was briefly visited by a trainer during the interruption.

Eventually, both players headed toward the locker room as the delay continued. Gauff sat on a treadmill, a towel draped over her lap, while chatting with members of her team.

It is the latest in a recent series of protests at sporting events — and tennis, in particular — related to the use of fossil fuels at.

At Wimbledon in July, two matches were interrupted when environmental activists jumped out of the stands at Court 18 and scattered orange confetti on the grass.

At a U.S. Open tune-up tournament in Washington last month, about a dozen people were asked to leave the site after chanting and displaying signs protesting the use of fossil fuels.

Related Topics

tennis / demonstration

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.