Unseeded Ibragimov stumps second seed Collignon

Unseeded Daniel Ibragimov of Russia surprised second seed Raphael Collignon in the boys’ singles semifinals of the DKS ITF World Junior Tennis Tour (grade 2) event at the BTA Complex here on Friday. Ibragimov will take on top seed Lu Pengyu of China, who had to strive hard to outlast third seed Han-Chih Lin of Chinese Taipei in the other semifinal, in the summit clash on Saturday.

In the girls’ section, top seed Maria Sholokhova of Russia got the better of Italy’s Alessandra Simone in straight sets in her semifinal match. Sholokhova will face the unseeded Jasmine Conway of Great Britain, who beat Jiaqi Huang of China in the other match, in the final.

The unseeded duo of Tanapatt Nirundorn of Thailand and Yamato Sueoka of Japan won the boys’ doubles crown beating Orel Kimhi of Israel and Woobin Shin of Korea in straight sets in the final. The girls’ doubles title went to the unseeded Chinese pair of Xinyue Hu and Jiaqi Huang. They beat the second seeded combination of Mei Hasegawa (Japan) and Yu Yun Li (Chinese Taipei) in the final.

The results: Boys: Semifinals: Lu Pengyu (Chn) bt Han-Chih Lin (Tpe) 6-2, 3-6, 6-1; Daniel Ibragimov (Rus) bt Raphael Collignon (Bel) 6-3, 7-6(5).

Doubles: Final: Tanapatt Nirundorn (Tha) & Yamato Sueoka (Jpn) bt Orel Kimhi (Isr) & Woobin Shin (Kor) 6-3, 7-6(4).

Girls: Semifinals: Maria Sholokhova (Rus) bt Alessandra Simone (Ita) 7-5, 6-4; Jasmine Conway (Gbr) bt Jiaqi Huang (Chn) 6-4, 6-3.

Doubles: Final: Xinyue Hu & Huang bt Mei Hasegawa (Jpn) & Yu-Yun Li (Tpe) 6-4, 7-6(3).