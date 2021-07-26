Tennis

Tokyo Olympics | Medvedev proves too good for Nagal

Tough luck: Nagal was unlucky to run into Medvedev so early in the tournament.   | Photo Credit: Mike Segar

Sumit Nagal bowed out of the Tokyo Olympics losing to second-seeded Daniil Medvedev 6-2, 6-1 in just 66 minutes in the second round on Monday.

The Russian World No. 2 did not even need his A-game as he cruised past the 160th-ranked Nagal.

Too big a gap

The gap between the two was evident as Medvedev hit thunderous serves and shots that brooked no reply.

Novak Djokovic smacked 14 aces in a 6-4, 6-3 win over Germany’s 48th-ranked Jan-Lennard Struff .

Naomi Osaka raced into the last 16 as she powered past Switzerland’s Viktorija Golubic 6-3, 6-2 in just over an hour, playing her second match in as many days after lighting the Olympic cauldron on Friday.


