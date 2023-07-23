TENNIS | Sumit Nagal wins Tampere Challenger

July 23, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Sumit Nagal beat Dalibor Svrcina of the Czech Republic 6-4, 7-5 in the final of the €73,000 Challenger tennis tournament in Tampere, Finland, on Sunday.

The moment @nagalsumit captured his second Challenger title of the year and 4th of his career!#ATPChallenger | @TampereOpenpic.twitter.com/HzTPCXeHLu — ATP Challenger Tour (@ATPChallenger) July 23, 2023

It was the second Challenger title of the season after the one in Rome, and the fourth Challenger title of his career for the 25-year-old Nagal.

After a hesitant start when he was down 1-4, Sumit reeled off nine games in a row to lead 6-4, 4-0. However, there was a tussle thereafter with the Czech asserting his fighting qualities on the clay court. Sumit by his own admission refocussed to pull through in straight sets.

The champion collected 75 ATP points and $9,880. The points are expected to catapult Sumit back into the top-200 rankings and help him get into the US Open qualifying event. Sumit had enjoyed a career best rank of 122 in 2020.

The runner-up pocketed 50 points and $5,820.

In the ATP event on grass in Newport, USA, Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni went down with guns blazing in the doubles semifinals against the top seeds Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow 7-6(2) 6-7(1), [9-11].

Yuki and Saketh collected 90 ATP points and $10,660.

In the $60,000 ITF women’s event in Evansville, USA, third seed Karman Kaur Thandi made the final with a 6-4, 7-5 victory over Mccartney Kessler of the USA. She was scheduled to play the fourth seed Yuliia Starodubtseva of Ukraine in the final.

