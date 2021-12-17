Tennis Premier League | Hyderabad Strikers enters semifinals

Chennai Stallions ahead in race for spot in knockouts

Karman Kaur Thandi played a splendid role in guiding Hyderabad Strikers to a 45-35 victory over Pune Jaguars that helped the team seal its semifinal berth with 175 points in the Tennis Premier League at the Celebration Club here on Friday.

The teams were tied on 130 points before the last league match.

Karman beat Rutuja 12-8 and won the mixed doubles by an identical margin with Vishnu Vardhan against Saketh Myneni and Rutuja.

Vishnu sustained his good work and won the doubles with Arjun Kadhe against Saketh and Ishaque Eqbal.

Sterling show

Meanwhile, Chennai Stallions also surged ahead in the semifinal race with a 44-36 win over an unbeaten Mumbai Leon Army, thanks to a sterling performance from Samantha Sharan.

Samantha beat Sowjanya Bavisetti and combined with Purav Raja to beat Niki Poonacha and Sowjanya in the mixed doubles.

Mumbai did well to win the doubles match through Ramkumar Ramanathan and Poonacha 14-6 against Purav Raja and Sidharth Rawat, to be placed second in the table with 167 points.

Pune and Chennai teams were joint third with 165 points, with the last two matches to be played among Gujarat (122), Bengaluru (118), Delhi (109) and Rajasthan (99).

The results: Chennai Stallions bt Mumbai Leon Army 44-36 (Samantha Sharan bt Sowjanya Bavisetti 12-8; Sidharth Rawat bt Ramkumar Ramanathan 13-7; Purav Raja & Samantha bt Niki Poonacha & Sowjanya 13-7; Raja & Sidharth lost to Ramkumar & Poonacha 6-14).

Hyderabad Strikers bt Pune Jaguars 45-35 (Karman Kaur bt Rutuja Bhosale 12-8; Arjun Kadhe lost to Ishaque Eqbal 9-11; Vishnu Vardhan & Karman bt Saketh Myneni & Rutuja 12-8; Vishnu & Arjun bt Saketh & Ishaque 12-8).

Bengaluru Spartans bt Pune Jaguars 41-39 (Sabina Ssharipova lost to Rutuja 8-12; Sriram Balaji bt Ishaque 11-9; Sabina & Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan tied Rutuja & Saketh 10-10; Balaji & Jeevan bt Saketh & Ishaque 12-8).

Chennai Stallions bt Hyderabad Strikers 41-39 (Samantha bt Karman 13-7; Sidharth bt Arjun 12-8; Purav & Samantha lost to Vishnu & Karman 8-12; Raja & Sidharth lost to Arjun & Vishnu 8-12).