Sumit Nagal loses to Milos Raonic in Indian Wells

March 09, 2024 12:03 am | Updated 12:03 am IST - NEW DELHI

Lucky loser Sumit Nagal was beaten 6-3, 6-3 by Milos Raonic in the first round of the $12, 418,990 ATP Masters tennis tournament in Indian Wells, USA.

Sumit stood to gain $30,050 and 20 ATP points including 10 for reaching the second and final qualifying round.

The results:

$12,418,990 ATP, Indian Wells, USA

Singles (first round): Milos Raonic (Can) bt Sumit Nagal 6-3, 6-3.

$41,000 Challenger, Kigali, Rwanda

Doubles (semifinals): SD Prajwal Dev & David Pichler (Aut) bt Daniel cukierman & Yshai Oliel (Isr) 6-4, 6-3.

$15,000 ITF men, Kish Island, Iran

Singles (quarterfinals): Gergely Madarasz (Hun) bt Adil Kalyanpur 6-4, 6-3.

Doubles (semifinals): Ishaque Eqbal & Adil Kalyanpur bt Dominic Ducariu (Ger) & Dan Tomescu (Rou) 6-2, 7-5.

$15,000 ITF men, Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt

Doubles (quarterfinals): Petr Biryukov & Amr Elsayed (Egy) bt Ali Habib (GBR) & Madhwin Kamath 6-1, 6-4.