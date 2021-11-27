Tennis

Serbia downs Austria in Davis Cup opening match

Leading the charge: Djokovic took just an hour to beat Novak and put Serbia on course.   | Photo Credit: ADAM PRETTY

Novak Djokovic sped past Austria’s Dennis Novak as Serbia thumped Austria 3-0 in its Davis Cup opening match at Innsbruck on Friday.

Djokovic took an hour to beat Novak 6-3, 6-2 after Dusan Lajovic saw off Gerald Melzer 7-6(5), 3-6, 7-5 behind closed doors due to a resurgence of the coronavirus in Austria.

Elsewhere, Italy beat the United States 2-1 in Turin and Spain beat Ecuador 3-0 in Madrid.

The results:

In Madrid: Spain 3 bt Ecuador 0 [Feliciano Lopez bt Roberto Quiroz 6-3, 6-3; Pablo Carreno Busta bt Emilio Gomez 5-7, 6-3, 7-6(5); Busta & Marcelos Granollers bt Gonzalo Escobar & Diego Hidalgo 6-4, 6-7(5), 7-6(2)].

In Innsbruck: Serbia 3 bt Austria 0 [Dusan Lajovic bt Gerald Melzer 7-6(5), 3-6, 7-5; Novak Djokovic bt Dennis Novak 6-3, 6-2; Nicola Cacic & Filip Krajinovik bt Oliver Marach & Philipp Oswald 7-6(4), 4-6, 6-3].

In Turin: Italy 2 bt United States 1 [Lorenzo Sonego bt Reilly Opelka 6-3, 7-6(4); Jannik Sinner bt John Isner 6-2, 6-0; Simone Bolleli & Fabio Fognini lost to Rajeev Ram & Jack Sock 7-6(5), 6-2].


