Sasi Kumar cruises past Sidharth at Asia-Oceania Australian Open

Seventh seed Sasi Kumar Mukund sailed past compatriot Sidharth Rawat 6-3, 6-2 in the first round of the Asia-Oceania Australian Open wild card playoff event on Wednesday.
The 271st-ranked Sasi Kumar will play the 320th-ranked Yunseong Chung of Korea in the quarterfinals. The Korean beat the fourth seed Denis Istomin in straight sets in the pre-quarterfinals.
Ramkumar Ramanathan, seeded third, will play Ze Zhang of China on Thursday, in the first round.
In the junior event, Aaryan Zaveri, the only Indian in the tournament, went down fighting to the fifth seed Woobin Shin of Chinese Taipei 6-2, 3-6, 6-2, in the first round.
