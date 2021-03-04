Tennis

Sania & Klepac fall short

Sania Mirza and Andreja Klepac of Slovenia lost to second seeds Nicole Melichar and Demi Schuurs 7-5, 2-6, [10-5] in the doubles semifinals of the WTA 500 Qatar Total Open here on Thursday.

Other results: $156,240 Challenger, Nur Sultan, Kazakhstan: First round: Nathan Pasha & Max Schnur (USA) bt Frederico Ferreira Silva (Por) & Ramkumar Ramanathan 6-4, 6-3; Grigoriy Lomakin (Kaz) & Vladyslav Manafov (Ukr) w/o Blaz Rola (Slo) & Sriram Balaji.

$36,680 Challenger, St. Petersburg, Russia: Quarterfinals: Benjamin Hassan (Ger) & Alexey Vatutin (Rus) bt Benjamin Lock (Zim) & Arjun Kadhe 7-5, 7-5.

$15,000 ITF men, Sharm El Sheikh: Second round: Sasikumar Mukund bt Gabriele Bosio (Ita) 6-0, 6-2.

