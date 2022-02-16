Tennis

Sania-Hradecka combine in quarterfinals

Sania Mirza in partnership with Lucie Hradecka beat Hao-Ching Chan and Demi Schuurs 7-6(3), 5-7, 11-9 in the doubles pre-quarterfinals of the $768,680 WTA tennis tournament in Dubai. In the quarterfinals, Sania and partner were scheduled to play Shuko Aoyama of Japan and Aleksandra Krunic of Serbia. The results:$768,680 WTA, Dubai: Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Lucie Hradecka (Cze) & Sania Mirza bt Hao-Ching Chan (Tpe) & Demi Schuurs (Ned) 7-6(3), 5-7, [11-9]. $15,000 ITF men, Monastir, Tunisia: Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Antonin Bolardt & Andrew Paulson (Cze) bt Marc Ros Mesas (Esp) & Anargha Ganguly 6-1, 6-2.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 16, 2022 8:43:42 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/tennis/sania-hradecka-combine-in-quarterfinals/article65056583.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY