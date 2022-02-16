Sania-Hradecka combine in quarterfinals

Sania Mirza in partnership with Lucie Hradecka beat Hao-Ching Chan and Demi Schuurs 7-6(3), 5-7, 11-9 in the doubles pre-quarterfinals of the $768,680 WTA tennis tournament in Dubai. In the quarterfinals, Sania and partner were scheduled to play Shuko Aoyama of Japan and Aleksandra Krunic of Serbia. The results:$768,680 WTA, Dubai: Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Lucie Hradecka (Cze) & Sania Mirza bt Hao-Ching Chan (Tpe) & Demi Schuurs (Ned) 7-6(3), 5-7, [11-9]. $15,000 ITF men, Monastir, Tunisia: Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Antonin Bolardt & Andrew Paulson (Cze) bt Marc Ros Mesas (Esp) & Anargha Ganguly 6-1, 6-2.