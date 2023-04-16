HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rublev gets long-awaited reward with Monte Carlo title

It was Rublev's third attempt in a Masters final after failing at the final hurdle here in Monte Carlo and in Cincinnati in 2021

April 16, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST

Reuters
Russia’s Andrey Rublev poses with the trophy after winning the final against Denmark’s Holger Rune

Russia’s Andrey Rublev poses with the trophy after winning the final against Denmark’s Holger Rune | Photo Credit: Reuters

Andrey Rublev made the most of Holger Rune's nerves to win a see-saw Monte Carlo final 5-7 6-2 7-5 on Sunday, as the Russian's talent was finally rewarded with a Masters title.

The fifth seed stayed composed when it mattered to eventually run down his 19-year-old opponent and claim the most prestigious title of his career.

Rublev, 25, was 4-1 down in the decider but ground his way back into the contest to prevail on his second match point with an ace at a sun-drenched Monte Carlo Country Club.

It was Rublev's third attempt in a Masters final after failing at the final hurdle here in Monte Carlo and in Cincinnati in 2021.

"I don't know what to say, I'm just happy, I struggled so much to get this title," said Rublev.

Rune, who burst into the limelight at last year's French Open when he reached the quarter-finals, needed nearly three hours to beat Italian Jannik Sinner in the semi-finals.

Rublev also needed three sets to beat American Taylor Fritz, and fatigue was a factor in Sunday's showdown.

Rune, the youngest Monte Carlo finalist after Rafael Nadal in 2005, opened a 4-2 lead in the first set on his second opportunity to break, only for an unforced forehand error to allow Rublev to break right back.

The Russian, however, bowed under pressure in the seventh game as he sent a forehand long to lose his second service game and give Rune the opening set.

After an early exchange of breaks, Rune netted a routine shot to drop serve again before Rublev held for 4-2 in the second set.

The Russian then broke to love and levelled the contest on serve as Rune seemed to lose his composure.

The Dane, however, found gravity-defying angles to break first in the decider, moving 3-0, and 4-1 ahead.

But Rublev did not surrender and after breaking in the seventh game, he broke Rune's serve again as the Dane received a warning for angrily sending the ball into the crowd in the 11th game.

Related Topics

tennis / sport

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.