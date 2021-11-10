Tennis

Riya makes pre-quarters

Riya Bhatia beat Jasmin Jebawy of Germany 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 to make the pre-quarterfinals of the $60,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament in Chile. Riya also made the doubles quarterfinals in partnership with Maria Fernanda Herazo Gonzalez of Colombia.

In the Challenger in Slovakia, Ramkumar Ramanathan reached the doubles quarterfinals with Sergio Martos Gornes of Spain.

The results: €66,640 Challenger, Bratislava, Slovakia: Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Sergio Martos Gornes (Esp) & Ramkumar Ramanathan bt Kristof Minarik & Lukas Palovic (Svk) 6-3, 6-3.

$60,000 ITF women, Santiago, Chile: Singles (first round): Riya Bhatia bt Jasmin Jebawy (Ger) 6-3, 4-6, 6-2. Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Maria Fernanda Herazo Gonzalez (Col) & Riya bt Dasha Ivanova (USA) & Jasmin Jebawy (Ger) 6-4, 6-0.


