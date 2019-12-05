Tennis

Rishab in ITF quarterfinals

Rishab Agarwal beat Kim Cheong-Eui of Korea 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 to move into the quarterfinals of the $15,000 ITF men’s Futures tennis tournament here on Thursday.

In doubles, S.D. Prajwal Dev and Adil Kalyanpur made the semifinals by beating a Thai pair for the loss of three games.

The results:

$15,000 ITF men, Cairo, Egypt: Pre-quarterfinals: Fabrizio Ornago (Ita) bt Dhruv Sunish 6-2, 6-1.

$15,000 ITF men, Cancun, Mexico: Doubles (quarterfinals): Shintaro Mochizuki (Jpn) & Siddhant Banthia bt Manuel Barros (Arg) & Tomas Lopovsek Puches (Slo) 6-3, 6-1.

$15,000 ITF men, Nonthaburi, Thailand: Pre-quarterfinals: Rishab Agarwal bt Kim Cheong-Eui (Kor) 6-4, 3-6, 6-3; Dominik Palan (Cze) bt SD Prajwal Dev 6-3, 6-3. Doubles (quarterfinals): S.D. Prajwal Dev & Adil Kalyanpur bt Yuttana Charoenphon & Nuttanon Kadchapanan (Tha) 6-2, 6-1.

