Rishab in ITF quarterfinals

Rishab Agarwal beat Kim Cheong-Eui of Korea 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 to move into the quarterfinals of the $15,000 ITF men’s Futures tennis tournament here on Thursday.
In doubles, S.D. Prajwal Dev and Adil Kalyanpur made the semifinals by beating a Thai pair for the loss of three games.
The results:
$15,000 ITF men, Cairo, Egypt: Pre-quarterfinals: Fabrizio Ornago (Ita) bt Dhruv Sunish 6-2, 6-1.
$15,000 ITF men, Cancun, Mexico: Doubles (quarterfinals): Shintaro Mochizuki (Jpn) & Siddhant Banthia bt Manuel Barros (Arg) & Tomas Lopovsek Puches (Slo) 6-3, 6-1.
$15,000 ITF men, Nonthaburi, Thailand: Pre-quarterfinals: Rishab Agarwal bt Kim Cheong-Eui (Kor) 6-4, 3-6, 6-3; Dominik Palan (Cze) bt SD Prajwal Dev 6-3, 6-3. Doubles (quarterfinals): S.D. Prajwal Dev & Adil Kalyanpur bt Yuttana Charoenphon & Nuttanon Kadchapanan (Tha) 6-2, 6-1.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.