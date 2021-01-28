Remarkable fightback by Riya

Top seed Riya Bhatia clawed back from the brink to register a 4-6, 7-6(3), 6-3 victory over Lucie Nguyen Tan of France in the first round of the $15,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament in Cairo on Wednesday.
Riya also moved into the doubles quarterfinals along with Bhojana Marinkovic of Serbia.
The results:
$15,000 ITF women, Cairo, Egypt: Singles (first round): Riya Bhatia bt Lucie Nguyen Tan (Fra) 4-6, 7-6(3), 6-3.
Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Anastasia Sukhotina & Anastasia Zolotareva (Rus) bt Merna Refaat (Egy) & Sharannya Gaware 6-0, 6-1; Bojana Marinkovic (Srb) & Riya Bhatia bt Yasmin Ezzat (Egy) & Smriti Bhasin 6-4, 6-1.
$15,000 ITF men, Cairo, Egypt: Singles (first round): Naoki Tajima (Jpn) bt Muthu Aadhitiya Senthilkumar 6-1, 6-1;
Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Alejo Lorenzo LIngua Lavallen & Juan Bautista Torres (Arg) bt Yash Chaurasia & Tushar Madan 6-2, 6-4; Yurii Dzhavakian (Uk) & Piotr Matuszewski (Pol) bt Aryan Goveas & Dhruv Sunish 6-2, 7-5; Taisei Ichikawa & Selta Watanabe (Jpn) bt Faisal Qamar & Muthu Aadhitiya Senthilkumar 7-6(2), 6-4.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath