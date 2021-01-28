Tennis

Remarkable fightback by Riya

Top seed Riya Bhatia clawed back from the brink to register a 4-6, 7-6(3), 6-3 victory over Lucie Nguyen Tan of France in the first round of the $15,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament in Cairo on Wednesday.

Riya also moved into the doubles quarterfinals along with Bhojana Marinkovic of Serbia.

The results:

$15,000 ITF women, Cairo, Egypt: Singles (first round): Riya Bhatia bt Lucie Nguyen Tan (Fra) 4-6, 7-6(3), 6-3.

Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Anastasia Sukhotina & Anastasia Zolotareva (Rus) bt Merna Refaat (Egy) & Sharannya Gaware 6-0, 6-1; Bojana Marinkovic (Srb) & Riya Bhatia bt Yasmin Ezzat (Egy) & Smriti Bhasin 6-4, 6-1.

$15,000 ITF men, Cairo, Egypt: Singles (first round): Naoki Tajima (Jpn) bt Muthu Aadhitiya Senthilkumar 6-1, 6-1;

Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Alejo Lorenzo LIngua Lavallen & Juan Bautista Torres (Arg) bt Yash Chaurasia & Tushar Madan 6-2, 6-4; Yurii Dzhavakian (Uk) & Piotr Matuszewski (Pol) bt Aryan Goveas & Dhruv Sunish 6-2, 7-5; Taisei Ichikawa & Selta Watanabe (Jpn) bt Faisal Qamar & Muthu Aadhitiya Senthilkumar 7-6(2), 6-4.

