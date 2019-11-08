Ramkumar, Purav in doubles final

Second seed Yuichi Sugita proved a hard nut to crack for Ramkumar Ramanathan as the Japanese cruised to a 6-3, 6-2 victory in the quarterfinals of the $54,160 Challenger tennis tournament in Kobe, Japan, on Friday.

Ramkumar, who collected 15 ATP points and $1460 for the quarterfinal entry, made the doubles final with Purav Raja.