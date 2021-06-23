Wimbledon Qualifiers | Ramkumar on threshold of making main draw

Ankita Raina goes down in first round of qualifiers

Ramkumar Ramanathan stood just one win away from his maiden Grand Slam appearance after he progressed to the final round of the Wimbledon Qualifiers with a straight-sets win over Tomas Martin Etcheverry.

The Indian, ranked 211 in singles, got the better of the Argentine, who is seven places above him, 6-3, 6-4 in 59 minutes. Ramkumar had seven aces and a lone double fault in the match. The 26-year old needs to beat Australia's 32nd seed Marc Polmans, ranked 152, to make the main draw.

However, Ankita Raina’s attempt to qualify for the women’s singles main draw failed after she went down in the first round of the qualifiers.

The 28-year-old Indian was beaten by higher-ranked American Varvara Lepchenko 6-3, 7-6(1) in 82 minutes on Tuesday night.

Unable to hold her serve in the opening set, the Indian came back strong in the second before being completely outplayed (1-7) in the tiebreak.

Ankita, ranked 182, had only one break point in the match, which she failed to convert.