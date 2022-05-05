Ramkumar Ramanathan in singles quarterfinals and doubles semifinals of Challenger tennis tournament

Ramkumar made the doubles semifinals with Yuki Bhambri

Ramkumar made the doubles semifinals with Yuki Bhambri

Ramkumar Ramanathan beat Salvatore Caruso 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 to set up a quarterfinal against top seed Benjaminn Bonzi in the €90,280 Challenger tennis tournament in Aix-en-Provence, France, on Thursday.

Ramkumar also made the doubles semifinals with Yuki Bhambri by beating the top seeds Austin Krajicek and Hugo Nys 6-3, 7-6(5).

The results:

€ 90,280 Challenger, Aix-en-Provence, France: Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Ramkumar Ramanathan bt Salvatore Caruso (ITA) 6-4, 3-6, 7-5. Doubles (quarterfinals): Yuki Bhambri & Ramkumar bt Austin Krajicek (US) & Hugo Nys (Mon) 6-3, 7-6(5).

$60,000 ITF women, Koper, Slovenia: Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Cristina Dinu (Rou) & Andrea Lazaro Garcia (Esp) bt Adrienn Nagy (Hun) & Prarthana Thombare 6-1, 1-6, [11-9].

$25,000 ITF women, Nottingham: Doubles (quarterfinals): Fanny Stollar (Hun) & Wang Yafan (Chn) bt Rutuja Bhosale & Ankita Raina 6-7(5), 4-1 (retired).

$25,000 ITF women, Daytona Beach, US: Singles (first round): Alexa Graham (USS) bt Riya Bhatia 6-4, 6-2. Doubles (quarterfinals): Rachel Gailis & Qavia Lopez (US) w/o Elizabeth Halbauer (US) & Riya Bhatia.

$25,000 ITF women, Tossa de Mar, Spain: Singles (first round): Ioana Loredana Rosca (Rou) bt Zeel Desai 6-2, 5-7, 6-0.