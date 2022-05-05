Tennis

Ramkumar Ramanathan in singles quarterfinals and doubles semifinals of Challenger tennis tournament

NEW DELHI, 04/03/2022: India got off to a strong start in the tie against Denmark with Ramkumar Ramanathan setting the winning mood with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Christian Sigsgaard in the Davis Cup tie at the Delhi Gymkhana in New Delhi on Friday. Photo: Photo: V. V. Krishnan / The Hindu | Photo Credit: KRISHNAN VV

Ramkumar Ramanathan beat Salvatore Caruso 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 to set up a quarterfinal against top seed Benjaminn Bonzi in the €90,280 Challenger tennis tournament in Aix-en-Provence, France, on Thursday.

Ramkumar also made the doubles semifinals with Yuki Bhambri by beating the top seeds Austin Krajicek and Hugo Nys 6-3, 7-6(5).

The results:

€ 90,280 Challenger, Aix-en-Provence, France: Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Ramkumar Ramanathan bt Salvatore Caruso (ITA) 6-4, 3-6, 7-5. Doubles (quarterfinals): Yuki Bhambri & Ramkumar bt Austin Krajicek (US) & Hugo Nys (Mon) 6-3, 7-6(5).

$60,000 ITF women, Koper, Slovenia: Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Cristina Dinu (Rou) & Andrea Lazaro Garcia (Esp) bt Adrienn Nagy (Hun) & Prarthana Thombare 6-1, 1-6, [11-9].

$25,000 ITF women, Nottingham: Doubles (quarterfinals): Fanny Stollar (Hun) & Wang Yafan (Chn) bt Rutuja Bhosale & Ankita Raina 6-7(5), 4-1 (retired).

$25,000 ITF women, Daytona Beach, US: Singles (first round): Alexa Graham (USS) bt Riya Bhatia 6-4, 6-2. Doubles (quarterfinals): Rachel Gailis & Qavia Lopez (US) w/o Elizabeth Halbauer (US) & Riya Bhatia.

$25,000 ITF women, Tossa de Mar, Spain: Singles (first round): Ioana Loredana Rosca (Rou) bt Zeel Desai 6-2, 5-7, 6-0.


