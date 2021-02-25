Tennis

Prajnesh in quarterfinals

Fourth seed Prajnesh Gunneswaran beat Brayden Schnur of Canada 3-6, 6-3, 6-0 to move into the quarterfinals of the $104,160 Challenger tennis tournament here on Thursday.

Other results:

$361,800 ATP, Singapore: Doubles (quarterfinals): Sander Gille & Joran Vliegen (Bel) bt Purav Raja & Ramkumar Ramanathan 6-4, 7-6(3); Luis DAvid Martinez (Ven) & David Vega Hernandez (Esp) bt Luca Margaroli (Sui) & Sriram Balaji 6-4, 2-6, [12-10].

$15,000 ITF men, Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt: Yusuke Takahashi (Jpn) bt Manish Sureshkumar 6-1, 2-6, 7-5.

