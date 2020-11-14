Tennis

Prajnesh enters semifinals of Cary Challenger

Prajnesh. File photo.  

Yet again erasing a one-set deficit, Indian Davis Cupper Prajnesh Gunneswaran went past Thomaz Bellucci to march into the semifinals of the Atlantic Tire Championships, an ATP Challenger tour event, here.

The Indian left-hander won 3-6 7-5 7-6(5) against the Brazilian qualifier in the quarterfinals of the USD 52080 hard court tournament.

It will be Prajnesh’s second last-four appearance this season after he resumed competing on the tour.

He had reached the semifinals at the Isamning event in Germany last month.

Prajnesh, ranked 146, will now clash with Denamrk’s Mikael Torpegaard, ranked 198, for a place in the summit clash.

Out of his six Challenger finals, the 30-year-old Indian has won two titles — Anning (China, April 2018) and Bengaluru (November 2018).

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 14, 2020 2:21:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/tennis/prajnesh-enters-semifinals-of-cary-challenger/article33100224.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY