Medvedev strolls into the final

Defending champion Daniil Medvedev booked his place in the final of the ATP Finals after cruising to a 6-4, 6-2 win over Casper Ruud on Saturday.

Medvedev dropped just five points on his own serve on his way to claiming the first set, three of those coming in game four after he had already broken Ruud in the previous game.

Breaking the resistance

Medvedev ended Ruud’s brave resistance when he broke serve at the third attempt in a long game five of the second set, a 13-point exchange which put him in the perfect position to close out the match.

He then cruised through his service game to make it 4-2 in the set and again piled the pressure on Ruud in the next game, eventually breaking again to set up an easy service game and close out the match.

The results: Semifinals: Daniil Medvedev bt Casper Ruud 6-4, 6-2.

Green Group: Novak Djokovic bt Cameron Norrie 6-2, 6-1.