Medvedev slams ‘low IQ’ fans

Medvedev.   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Daniil Medvedev took aim at sections of the raucous Australian Open crowd following his victory over home hero Nick Kyrgios on Thursday, saying “they probably have a low IQ.”

“I came to win this match and I am happy that I was able to do," he said on court after the win. “It’s not your choice when you get booed between first and second serves, it's not easy, I just had to stay calm.”

Expanding on the theme, he told Eurosport: “It's not everybody doing it, but people who are doing it probably have a low IQ.”

Medvedev was more impressed by Kyrgios. “It's a tough match-up against Nick. I know he can serve big and that's already really tough,” Medvedev, the reigning US Open champion, said.


