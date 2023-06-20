HamberMenu
Martina Navratilova says she is clear of cancer after tests

Navratilova, 66, revealed she had been diagnosed with throat cancer and breast cancer in January.

June 20, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - NEW YORK

AP
Martina Navratilova, the 18-time Grand Slam singles champion and member of the International Tennis Hall of Fame, gestures before receiving the Racchetta d'Oro (Golden Racket) award from the Italian Tennis Federation ahead of the men's final tennis match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, on May 21, 2023. Former Italian tennis player Nicola Pietrangeli stands at left. | Photo Credit: AP

Martina Navratilova, the 18-time Grand Slam singles champion and member of the International Tennis Hall of Fame, gestures before receiving the Racchetta d’Oro (Golden Racket) award from the Italian Tennis Federation ahead of the men’s final tennis match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, on May 21, 2023. Former Italian tennis player Nicola Pietrangeli stands at left. | Photo Credit: AP

Martina Navratilova says she is clear of cancer.

The tennis Hall of Famer announced the news Monday on Twitter after what she said was a full day of tests at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

“Thank you to all the doctors, nurses, proton and radiation magicians etc- what a relief,” she wrote.

Navratilova, 66, revealed she had been diagnosed with throat cancer and breast cancer in January and that she would begin treatment that month. She had been diagnosed with a noninvasive form of breast cancer in 2010 and had a lumpectomy.

The 18-time Grand Slam singles champion had noticed an enlarged lymph node in her neck in November and a biopsy revealed the early stage throat cancer. But Navratilova felt well enough to return to her TV work with the Tennis Channel by the Miami Open in March.

