Manas to face Aayush in ITF grade-2 Junior Tennis Tournament title clash

Aayush has already won the doubles title with Rushil Khosla

Manas Dhamne beat Lucas Phanthala of France 7-5, 6-1 to set up a title clash with compatriot and seventh seed Aayush Bhat in the ITF grade-2 Junior Tennis Tournament at the CLTA Complex on Saturday.

Aayush, who beat qualifier Bushan Haobam in the semifinals, put himself in line for a double crown as he won the doubles title with Rushil Khosla.

In the girls section, seventh seed Vaishnavi Adkar was unable to capitalise on a robust start and was defeated 1-6, 6-2, 6-2 by fifth seed Lanlana Tararudee of Thailand.

Lanlana, who won the doubles title with Darja Suvirdjonkova of Serbia beating Vaishnavi and Rutuja Chaphalkar 10-5 in the super tie-break, will play sixth seed Vlada Mincheva of Russia in the final. Vlada knocked out second seed Meshkatolzahra Safi of Iran in straight sets.

The results

Boys (semifinals): Aayush Bhat bt Bushan Haobam 6-4, 6-2; Manas Dhamne bt Lucas Phanthala (Fra) 7-5, 6-1.

Doubles (final): Aayush Bhat & Rushil Khosla bt Fadi Bidan (Lbn) & Thanaphat Boosarawongse (Tha) 6-3, 6-2.

Girls (semifinals): Lanlana Tararudee (Tha) bt Vaishnavi Adkar 1-6, 6-2, 6-2; Vlada Mincheva (Rus) bt Meshkatolzahra Safi (Iri) 6-3, 7-5.

Doubles (final): Darja Suvirdjonkova (Srb) & Lanlana Tararudee (Tha) bt Vaishnavi Adkar & Rutuja Chaphalkar 3-6, 7-5, [10-5].