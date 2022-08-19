Mahika, Bharat in line for double

Sports Bureau August 19, 2022 18:00 IST

Top seed Mahika Khanna stayed on course for a double crown as she made the singles final and won the doubles title in partnership with Janhavi Kajla in the AITA National series under-16 tennis tournament at the Joygaon Academy on Friday.

Mahika beat Kumkum Kumari in setting up a title clash with fourth seed Divya Ungrish.

Mahika and Janhavi beat Kumkum and Divya 6-4, 6-3 for the doubles title.

In the boys’ event, top seed Bharat Phulwaria set up a title clash against second seed Samarth Sahita. Samarth was also in line for a double crown, as he won the doubles title partnering Kabir Chothani.

The results:

Under-16 boys (semifinals): Bharat Phulwaria bt Akshat Dhull 6-2, 6-4; Samarth Sahita bt Vraj Gohil 6-3, 6-0; Quarterfinals: Bharat bt Kanish Yadav 6-3, 6-2; Akshat bt Vedant Bhasin 6-7(5), 6-2, 6-2: Vraj Gohil bt Arnav Yadav 0-6, 6-3, 7-6(2); Samarth bt Prabir Chavda 3-6, 6-4, 6-0.

Doubles (final): Samarth Sahita & Kabir Chothani bt Vraj Gohil & Vedant Bhasin 6-1, 6-2.

Under-16 girls (semifinals): Mahika Khanna bt Kumkum Kumari 6-2, 6-3; Divya Ungrish bt Aditi Tyagi 7-5, 6-2; Quarterfinals: Mahika bt Siya Prasade 6-2, 6-2; Kumkum bt Dhatri Dave 7-6(4), 4-6, 6-3; Divya bt Divya Sharma 6-3, 6-1; Aditi bt Yashika 2-6, 6-4, 6-1.

Doubles (final): Mahika & Janhavi Kajla bt Kumkum & Divya 6-4, 6-3.