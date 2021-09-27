Tennis

Laver Cup | Europe cruises to victory

Runaway winners: Team Europe (standing): Medvedev, Berrettini, Tsitsipas, Enqvist and Ruud. (Foreground): Feliciano Lopez, Rublev, Zverev and captain Borg.   | Photo Credit: ELISE AMENDOLA

Europe completed a fourth consecutive victory in the Laver Cup team tennis tournament on Sunday, with doubles duo Andrey Rublev and Alexander Zverev downing Reilly Opelka and Denis Shapovalov to seal a 14-1 rout.

After a dominant day on Saturday which saw Team Europe win all four matches against Team World at Boston’s TD Garden, the Europeans needed only one win on Sunday to seal victory.

It arrived in the opening match of the final day, with Russia’s Rublev and Germany’s Olympic champion Zverev defeating Opelka and Shapovalov 6-2, 6-7(4), [10-3].

The win extends Europe’s unbroken reign of dominance in the tournament following wins in 2019 (Geneva), 2018 (Chicago) and 2017 (Prague).


