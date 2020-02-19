Javia, Reshma head the field

Dev Javia and Reshma Maruri will be the leading players in the race for the Roland Garros junior wildcard series by Oppo, to be played on the clay courts of the DLTA Complex from February 24 to 26.

The champion boy and girl from India will compete along with the winners from China, Brazil and Mexico in Paris.

The eventual champions will get the wildcard for the junior event in the Grand Slam in Paris.

“The junior wildcard competition always throws up exciting matches and the winners have gone on to perform exceedingly well at the playoffs in Paris,” said Lucas Dubourg, the head of international development of the French Tennis Federation.

The selected players:

Boys: Dev Javia, Chirag Duhan, Krishan Hooda, Uddayvir Sigh, Karan Singh, Ajay Malik, Nitin Jaipal Singh, Mohit Bondre.

Girls: Reshma Maruri, Akanksha Nitture, Sandeepti Singh Rao, Sarah Dev, Vanshika Choudhary, Sanjana Sirimalla, Nikita Vishwase, Vaishnavi Adkar.