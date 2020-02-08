Tennis

ITF Women’s Tennis Tournament | Ankita Raina wins another doubles title

Ankita Raina. Photo: Special arrangement

Ankita Raina. Photo: Special arrangement

Ankita Raina, seeded No.1 with Bibiane Schoofs of the Netherlands, won her second successive doubles title here with a 6-2, 3-6, [10-7] victory over Miyabi Inoue of Japan and Jia-Qi Kang of China in the final of the $25,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament on Saturday.

Ankita, who had completed a doubles last week, could not enter the singles this week as she was scheduled to compete in the Fed Cup in Nur Sultan, Kazakhstan, which subsequently got postponed owing to the coronavirus outbreak in China.

Third win with Schoofs

This is the 18th career doubles title for the 27-year-old Ankita in the professional circuit, and the third with Schoofs.

The two had won their first title in Belgium in 2017.

The results: Bibiane Schoofs (Ned) & Ankita Raina bt Miyabi Inoue (Jpn) & Jia-Qi Kang (Chn) 6-2, 3-6, [10-7].

