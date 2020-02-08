ITF Women’s Tennis Tournament | Ankita Raina wins another doubles title

Ankita Raina, seeded No.1 with Bibiane Schoofs of the Netherlands, won her second successive doubles title here with a 6-2, 3-6, [10-7] victory over Miyabi Inoue of Japan and Jia-Qi Kang of China in the final of the $25,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament on Saturday.
Ankita, who had completed a doubles last week, could not enter the singles this week as she was scheduled to compete in the Fed Cup in Nur Sultan, Kazakhstan, which subsequently got postponed owing to the coronavirus outbreak in China.
Third win with Schoofs
This is the 18th career doubles title for the 27-year-old Ankita in the professional circuit, and the third with Schoofs.
The two had won their first title in Belgium in 2017.
The results: Bibiane Schoofs (Ned) & Ankita Raina bt Miyabi Inoue (Jpn) & Jia-Qi Kang (Chn) 6-2, 3-6, [10-7].
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.