I can win the most Slams: Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic said he is confident he will end his career as the greatest Grand Slam title winner of all time and break the record for weeks in the World No. 1 spot.

The Serb has 17 Majors, three behind Roger Federer’s record 20 and two behind Rafael Nadal.

“I think that I still have things to do in this sport. I believe that I can win the most Slams and break the record for most weeks at No. 1. Those are definitely my clear goals,” Djokovic told in a TV show.

Play till 40

Djokovic, who who will celebrate his 33rd birthday on May 22, sees himself still playing at 40. “I don’t believe in limits. I definitely want to go for a long time,” he said.

“I will not be able to play at this intensity, with this many tournaments and this much travelling, for a long time. There will probably be a focus on the biggest tournaments and the tournaments that mean the most to me.”

Djokovic has been on top of the rankings for a combined total of 282 weeks.

Federer leads the way on 310 with the long-retired Pete Sampras on 286.

