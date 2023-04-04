HamberMenu
Garbiñe Muguruza says she will skip French Open, Wimbledon

Garbiñe Muguruza is going to skip the French Open and Wimbledon during an extended break from tennis

April 04, 2023 09:45 am | Updated 10:28 am IST

AP
Garbiñe Muguruza. File

Garbiñe Muguruza. File | Photo Credit: AP

Garbiñe Muguruza is going to skip the French Open and Wimbledon — the sites of her two Grand Slam titles — during an extended break from tennis.

The former No. 1-ranked woman hasn’t played a match on tour since January 30 and is 0-4 so far this year. She wrote in an Instagram post on April 3 that she will miss the entire clay-court and grass-court portions of the season.

“Spending time with my family and friends and it’s really been healthy and amazing so I am going to lengthen this period till summer,” Ms. Muguruza said.

She added: “Thanks for all the lovely messages and will be updating you guys.”

The 29-year-old Spaniard won the French Open in 2016 — beating Serena Williams in the final — and Wimbledon in 2017 — beating Venus Williams in the final.

Ms. Muguruza also was the runner-up at Wimbledon in 2015 and the Australian Open in 2020.

