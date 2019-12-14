Tennis

Former Tennis champion Francesca Schiavone defeats cancer

Schiavone.

Schiavone.   | Photo Credit: Cameron Spencer

more-in

Former French Open champion Francesca Schiavone said on Friday she had defeated cancer, defiantly telling fans: “I’m still breathing”. The 39-year-old, who became the first Italian woman to win a Grand Slam title with victory at Roland Garros in 2010, revealed her diagnosis in a short video on her Instagram account. “A cancer had been diagnosed to me. I fought a tough battle and now I am still breathing. I have won this fight. And now I am back in action,” she said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Tennis
tennis
cancer
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 14, 2019 10:25:06 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/tennis/former-tennis-champion-francesca-schiavone-defeats-cancer/article30307579.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY