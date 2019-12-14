Former Tennis champion Francesca Schiavone defeats cancer

Former French Open champion Francesca Schiavone said on Friday she had defeated cancer, defiantly telling fans: “I’m still breathing”. The 39-year-old, who became the first Italian woman to win a Grand Slam title with victory at Roland Garros in 2010, revealed her diagnosis in a short video on her Instagram account. “A cancer had been diagnosed to me. I fought a tough battle and now I am still breathing. I have won this fight. And now I am back in action,” she said.