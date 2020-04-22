Tennis

Federer suggests merger of tours

Roger Federer on Wednesday called for a merger between the ATP and WTA Tours, as tennis wades through a lengthy shutdown.

“Just wondering ... am I the only one thinking that now is the time for men’s and women’s tennis to be united and come together as one?” tweeted the Swiss. “I am not talking about merging competition on the court, but merging the 2 governing bodies (ATP and WTA) that oversee the men’s and women’s professional tours ...”

