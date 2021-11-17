Tennis

Federer set to miss Wimbledon, won't play Australian Open

Roger Federer. File   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Roger Federer does not expect to return from his latest knee surgery in time for Wimbledon next June, the tennis great said in an interview published Wednesday by Swiss media.

"The truth is that I'd be incredibly surprised to play Wimbledon,” the 40-year-old Federer told the Tribune de Geneve daily.

Wimbledon starts June 27, and Federer has not played on tour since a straight-set loss at this year's Wimbledon in the quarterfinals in July. Within weeks he underwent his third knee surgery in 18 months.

Federer shares the men's Grand Slam record of 20 titles with Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.

Federer said there was never a question of playing at the Australian Open when the first Grand Slam of the season starts in January.

“And that's no surprise,” Federer said. “We knew before the operation that this type would require a months-long break.”


