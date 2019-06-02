French Open: Wawrinka wins a marathon

Former champion Stan Wawrinka downed Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipas in the longest match of this year’s French Open on Sunday to set up a quarterfinal clash with Roger Federer.

Wawrinka sealed a stunning 7-6(6), 5-7, 6-4, 3-6, 8-6 fourth-round victory with a magnificent winner from yards behind the baseline after five hours and nine minutes on Court Suzanne Lenglen. He has a 23-3 losing head-to-head record against close friend and fellow Swiss Federer.

“It’s incredible, lots of emotions. Thanks to all the fans for staying and (the) support,” said the 34-year-old Wawrinka after the third longest match in the last 20 years at the French Open.

It is the first time Wawrinka has reached a Grand Slam quarterfinal since losing to Rafael Nadal in the 2017 Roland Garros final, and completes an amazing turnaround from 12 months ago.

Earlier, Federer made short work of Argentinian Leonardo Mayer to become the oldest man in 28 years to reach a Grand Slam quarterfinal at Roland-Garros on Sunday.

The 37-year-old claimed a 6-2, 6-3, 6-3 win over World No. 68 Mayer in a sweltering 32 degrees.

Federer, the 2009 champion in Paris, is the oldest man to make the quarterfinals of a Slam since Jimmy Connors at the 1991 US Open.

“It’s fabulous that I can spend this time in Paris,” said Federer, who last played the tournament in 2015 when he lost in the quarterfinals to Stan Wawrinka.

Federer said he still remembers his quarterfinal loss to his friend in Paris four years ago. “I have a bad memory of it. Stan beat me in three sets with his terrible shorts! But he played really great that year and won the title.”

Nadal’s 90th win

Defending champion Rafael Nadal racked up his 90th win at Roland Garros as he stormed into the quarterfinals for the 13th time. Nadal, bidding for a 12th title, swept past Argentina’s Juan Ignacio Londero 6-2, 6-3, 6-3.

“It’s an incredible feeling to be in another quarterfinal at this tournament which has been the most special of my career.”

In a wide-open women’s draw after the shock exits of top seed Naomi Osaka and 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams on Saturday, 19-year-old Marketa Vondrousova reached her maiden major quarterfinal by thrashing Anastasija Sevastova. The unseeded Czech, ranked 38th, eased past Latvian 12th seed Sevastova, winning 6-2, 6-0 in only 59 minutes.

The results:

Men: Fourth round: 24-Stan Wawrinka (Sui) bt 6-Stefanos Tsitsipas (Gre) 7-6(6), 5-7, 6-4, 3-6, 8-6. 3-Roger Federer (Sui) bt Leonardo Mayer (Arg) 6-2, 6-3, 6-3; 2-Rafael Nadal (Esp) bt Juan Ignacio Londero (Arg) 6-2, 6-3, 6-3.

Doubles: Third round: Dusan Lajovic & Janko Tipsarevic (Srb) bt Rohan Bopanna & Marius Copil (Rou) 1-6, 7-5, 7-6(8).

Women: 7-Sloane Stephens (USA) bt 19-Gabrine Muguruza (Esp) 6-4, 6-3; 31-Petra Martic (Cro) bt Kaia Kanepi (Est) 5-7, 6-2, 6-4; Marketa Vondrousova (Cze) bt 12-Anastasija Sevastova (Lat) 6-2, 6-0; 26-Johanna Konta (GBr) bt 23-Donna Vekic (Cro) 6-2, 6-4.