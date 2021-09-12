Emma Raducanu beats Leylah Fernandez to win U.S. Open

18-year-old Emma Raducanu became the first ever qualifier to win a Grand Slam title and the first British woman to hoist a major trophy since Virginia Wade triumphed at Wimbledon in 1977

Britain's Emma Raducanu completed a Grand Slam fairytale on September 11 by beating Canadian Leylah Fernandez 6-4 6-3 in the battle of the teens to be crowned U.S. Open champion.

The 18-year-old became the first ever qualifier to win a Grand Slam title and the first British woman to hoist a major trophy since Virginia Wade triumphed at Wimbledon in 1977.

The first Grand Slam final — men or women — to be contested by two unseeded players was an improbable matchup that no one could have predicted, featuring 150th-ranked qualifier Raducanu and little-known Fernandez ranked 73rd.

All the more remarkable was that Raducanu's march to the title required 10 matches, including three wins in qualifying, and she did it without dropping a single set along the way.

Queen congratulates Raducanu

Queen Elizabeth II has congratulated Emma Raducanu on her U.S. Open women's title.

The British monarch wrote in a message that the 18-year-old's victory was a “remarkable achievement at such a young age,” adding she had no doubt that the performance of Raducanu and 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez “will inspire the next generation of tennis players.”

Raducanu was born in Canada and her family moved to England when she was 2.