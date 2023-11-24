HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Djokovic tells British fans to “shut up” after Davis Cup win

The 24-time Grand Slam winner said some fans had tried to annoy him during his straight sets win over Cameron Norrie

November 24, 2023 01:00 pm | Updated 01:00 pm IST

Reuters
Novak Djokovic reacts during the Davis Cup quarterfinal match between Serbia and Great Britain at on November 23, 2023 in Malaga, Spain

Novak Djokovic reacts during the Davis Cup quarterfinal match between Serbia and Great Britain at on November 23, 2023 in Malaga, Spain | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Novak Djokovic accused British fans of disrespect during Serbia's Davis Cup quarterfinal victory in Malaga on Thursday.

ALSO READ
Djokovic destroys Sinner to win record seventh ATP Finals title

The 24-time Grand Slam winner said some fans had tried to annoy him during his straight sets win over Cameron Norrie and snapped at them when they drummed loudly during his post-match interview, telling them to shut up.

“Learn how to respect players. No, you shut up! No, you be quiet!” Djokovic told the fans as they drummed.

"That's disrespect but that's something you have to be prepared for in a Davis Cup," he later told reporters.

"It's normal that sometimes fans step over the line. In the heat of the moment sometimes you react too and you... show that you don't allow this kind of behaviour.

ALSO READ
Interview | ‘A season-ending championship for the ITF World Tennis Tour can help establish a legacy:’ Andrew Moss

"I mean, they can do whatever they want but I'm going to respond to that. They were trying to annoy me the entire match, so yeah, we had a little bit of a chat in the end," he added.

Djokovic said he was not feeling fresh after a long season but wanted to end the year by helping Serbia with the Davis Cup.

"Being there on the court for my country is always extra push, extra motivation," added the 36-year-old world number one, who is looking to complete a remarkable year after winning three Grand Slam titles and the ATP Finals.

"Part of me looks forward to rest and recalibration and leave the racquet on the side but right now I cannot allow myself to enjoy those thoughts about holidays."

Serbia face Italy in the semi-finals on Saturday

Related Topics

tennis

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.