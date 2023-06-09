HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Djokovic downs ailing Alcaraz to book French Open final spot

Alcaraz had just levelled the contest when disaster struck as he limped to his bench holding his right leg at 1-1 in the third set

June 09, 2023 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - PARIS

Reuters
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his semi-final match against Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz.

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his semi-final match against Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Novak Djokovic made a huge leap towards a record 23rd men's Grand Slam title with a 6-3 5-7 6-1 6-1 victory against an ailing Carlos Alcaraz in the French Open semi-finals on June 9.

World number one Alcaraz had just levelled the contest when disaster struck as he limped to his bench holding his right leg at 1-1 in the third set.

While he continued playing, the U.S. Open champion was clearly hampered but Djokovic was merciless, dropping only one of 12 games to book a spot for Sunday's showdown against either last year's runner-up Casper Ruud or German Alexander Zverev.

It was unclear whether Alcaraz, who skipped this year's Australian Open because of a hamstring injury, was suffering from cramps or injured.

Related Topics

tennis / sport

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.