Tennis

Djokovic against forced vaccination

Novak Djokovic.

Novak Djokovic.  

Novak Djokovic said he was against a compulsory coronavirus vaccination if it became a requirement for tennis players to travel to tournaments.

“Personally, I’m against vaccination. I wouldn’t like that someone forces me to get a vaccine in order to be able to travel,” he said. “I think it will be the number one challenge.”

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 20, 2020 11:39:33 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/tennis/djokovic-against-forced-vaccination/article31391226.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY