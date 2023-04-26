HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Defending champion Jabeur to miss Madrid Open

Jabeur pulled out of her semi-final against reigning French and US Open champion Iga Swiatek at the Stuttgart Open with a calf problem

April 26, 2023 04:15 am | Updated 04:15 am IST - Madrid

AFP
Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur. File

Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur. File | Photo Credit: AP

Tunisian Ons Jabeur will not defend her title at the WTA Madrid Open after withdrawing Monday with a calf injury.

ALSO READ
Madrid title defence a little easier without Djokovic, Nadal: Alcaraz

"Further to many medical exams done, it shows that I have a small tear in my calf and I will need more time to recover," Jabeur announced.

"I am sad to announce that I won't be able to compete and defend my title this year."

Jabeur, fourth in the WTA rankings, pulled out of her semi-final against reigning French and US Open champion Iga Swiatek at the Stuttgart Open on Saturday with a calf problem.

Related Topics

sport / tennis

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.