Davis Cup and Fed Cup postponed by a year

The Davis Cup Finals, scheduled for November this year in Madrid, and the inaugural Fed Cup Finals, which was due in April in Budapest, have been postponed to 2021 because of COVID-19. The two competitions will retain the same playing fields, time slots and venues in 2021.

In addition, the 24 home-and-away Davis Cup World Group I and World Group II ties scheduled for this September will be played in either March or September 2021. India, following its loss to Croatia in the Cup qualifier in March, had drawn Finland for an away match.

In Fed Cup, India had drawn Latvia after finishing runner-up in the Asia-Oceania Group-I women’s tournament in Dubai in March. This will be India's first-ever appearance in the Fed Cup play-offs.