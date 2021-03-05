Tennis

Challenger tennis | Prajnesh gets past Duckworth

Prajnesh Gunneswaran defeated James Duckworth 6-4, 2-6, 7-6(1) in the quarterfinals of the $156,240 Challenger tennis tournament in Nur Sultan, Kazakhstan, on Friday.

In the semifinals, Prajnesh will meet Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic who knocked out top seed Soonwoo Kwon of Korea.

The results:

$156,240 Challenger, Nur Sultan, Kazakhstan: Singles (quarterfinals): Prajnesh Gunneswaran bt James Duckworth (Aus) 6-4, 2-6, 7-6(1).

$15,000 ITF men, Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt: Singles (quarterfinals): Sasikumar Mukund bt Martins Podzus (Lat) 6-3, 6-1.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 5, 2021 10:56:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/tennis/challenger-tennis-prajnesh-gets-past-duckworth/article34000052.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY