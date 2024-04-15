GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Carlos Alcaraz to miss Barcelona Open with arm issue that kept him out of Monte Carlo

Carlos Alcaraz has pulled out of the Barcelona Open with the same injury in his right forearm that kept him out of the Monte Carlo Masters

April 15, 2024 04:40 am | Updated 04:40 am IST - BARCELONA, Spain

AP
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain during the Miami Open tennis tournament, on March 28, 2024.

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain during the Miami Open tennis tournament, on March 28, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Carlos Alcaraz pulled out of the Barcelona Open on Sunday with the same injury in his right forearm that kept him out of the Monte Carlo Masters, leaving his French Open preparation on hold.

Alcaraz is a two-time Grand Slam champion and former No. 1-ranked player who is currently No. 3.

The 20-year-old from Spain won the title at the clay-court Barcelona Open in 2022 and 2023.

He hasn't played in a tournament since losing to Grigor Dimitrov in the Miami Open quarterfinals last month.

Alcaraz won the U.S. Open in 2022 and Wimbledon last year. His lone trophy so far this season came at Indian Wells, California, in March.

The French Open begins May 26. Alcaraz reached the semifinals there last year before losing to eventual champion Novak Djokovic.

