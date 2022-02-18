Tennis

Bopanna-Shapovalov pair finishes runner-up

Rohan Bopanna and Denis Shapovalov were beaten 7-6(4), 6-1 in the final by Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski in the $1,176,595 ATP tennis tournament here on Friday.

It was the third final this season for Bopanna, who had won the other two titles with compatriot Ramkumar Ramanathan.

The runner-up pocketed $29,240 and 150 points.

The results: $1,176,595 ATP, Doha, Qatar: Doubles: Final: Wesley: Koolhof (Ned) & Neal Skupski (GBR) bt Denis Shapovalov (Can) & Rohan Bopanna 7-6(4), 6-1; Semifinal: Shapovalov & Bopanna bt Mackenzie McDonald (US) & Btoic van de Zandschulp (Ned) 6-4, 7-6(2).


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 18, 2022 8:05:21 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/tennis/bopanna-shapovalov-pair-finishes-runner-up/article65063048.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY