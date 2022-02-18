Bopanna-Shapovalov pair finishes runner-up

Sports Bureau February 18, 2022 19:58 IST

Sports Bureau February 18, 2022 19:58 IST

Rohan Bopanna and Denis Shapovalov were beaten 7-6(4), 6-1 in the final by Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski in the $1,176,595 ATP tennis tournament here on Friday.

It was the third final this season for Bopanna, who had won the other two titles with compatriot Ramkumar Ramanathan.

The runner-up pocketed $29,240 and 150 points.

The results: $1,176,595 ATP, Doha, Qatar: Doubles: Final: Wesley: Koolhof (Ned) & Neal Skupski (GBR) bt Denis Shapovalov (Can) & Rohan Bopanna 7-6(4), 6-1; Semifinal: Shapovalov & Bopanna bt Mackenzie McDonald (US) & Btoic van de Zandschulp (Ned) 6-4, 7-6(2).