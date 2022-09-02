Bopanna, Ramanathan crash out of U.S. Open

Ramanathan was shown the door in the opening round of men's doubles.

Veteran Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan made early exits from their respective events at the U.S. Open here.

While Bopanna lost both his opening round matches in both the men's doubles and mixed doubles events on Thursday, Ramanathan was shown the door in the opening round of men's doubles.

The 42-year-old Bopanna and his Dutch partner Matwe Middelkoop, seeded ninth, were stunned by the unseeded Italian pair of Andrea Vavassori and Lorenzo Sonego (2) 6-7 2-6.

It turned out to be a woeful day for Bopanna and China's Yang Zhaoxuan, seeded sixth, as they went down 5-7 5-7 to Australia's Max Purcell and Gabriela Dabrowski in the first round of mixed doubles.

Earlier in the day, Ramanathan and Serbia's Nikola Cacic lost 4-6 4-6 to the Italian combination of Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini, the 15th seeds, in men's doubles.